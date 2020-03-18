CHURCH HILL – Susan Catherine Housewright, 55, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after a courageous battle of cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, and Mimi who will truly be missed.

Susan was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She loved farming and spending time with her grandbabies. Susan loved and lived for the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Jeter, Jr. and Ethel Fields Jeter.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Andrew Housewright; son, Dustin Housewright; daughter, Sara Tipton (Eric); grandchildren, Troy Tipton, Elijah Housewright, and Sydney Tipton; brother, Roy Jeter III; sister, Sandra Mathews; several nephews and a host of many dear extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at the son’s residence. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with her Pastor Billy Linkous and Evangelist Darrell Thacker officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 21 at Mount Mitchell Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 AM to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

To sign the online guest book, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com. Anyone that is unable to attend the funeral service and would like for us to sign the guest book for you, please call 423-357-4113.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Housewright family.