Mr. Terrence “Terry” John Hout

Terry had been a resident of Church Hill for the past 20 years. He was the son of the late Frank and Norita Hout of Niagara Falls, NY.

Terry had a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for various electrical companies over the years with the last one being with TEC Industrial.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Best.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean Hout; one son, Robert Hout and his wife Becky of Brockway, PA.; two daughters, Teresa Hout of Mahaffey, PA and Kelly Hout of Church Hill; two stepsons, Chad Fannon and his wife Ashley of Church Hill and Brandon Fannon also of Church Hill; four brothers Frankie Hout and his wife Margaret of Niagara Falls, NY, Michael Hout and his wife Brenda of Niagara Falls, NY, Billy Hout and his wife Candy of Niagara Falls, NY, and Charles Hout of Niagara Falls, NY; one sister, Mindy O’Grady of Niagara Falls, NY; fourteen grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

