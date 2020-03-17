Daniel Claude Coakley

KINGSPORT - Daniel “Dan: Claude Coakley, 83, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the early morning hours of Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Dan was born on November 6, 1936 in Greeneville, TN to the late Claude Henderson & Mona Ellen (Kirk) Coakley.

Dan worked for Singer Sewing Machine Company and later retired pursing and owning and operating his own business “Mustang and Thangs”. He enjoyed old cars, making old car tags, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Bible Way Church. Dan never met a stranger, was always kind, and was truly of a man of God. Dan was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Barton; two sisters, Mary Coakley and Anna Ruth Cansler; and two great-grandsons, Weston Lee Coakley and Jace Thomas Coakley.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Coakley; daughter, Debby Coakley Lilly; son, Chris Coakley & wife Karena; seven grandchildren, Joshua Dan Coakley & wife Holly, Jeremy Christopher Coakley, Jack Bartley Coakley, Cory Grant Lilly & wife Vickie, Casey Danielle Waterfield & husband Tyler, Dylan Mitchell Barton & wife Megan, and Morgan Brianna Barton; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday (March 19, 2020) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ricky Vanoy and Bro. John Dockery officiating. Special music will be provided by Dustin Cansler.

Dan will be laid to rest on Friday (March 20, 2020) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Prayer at East Lawn Memorial Park. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made to the Coakley family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Coakley family.