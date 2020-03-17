Amanda Dawn Cochran, age 26, gained her wings on March 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

She is being cremated and returned home to her family in Kingsport, TN.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Victoria Dawn Coate, Vickey Lynn Hundley, and Jerry Allen Cochran, Sr.

Surviving are her parents, Ricky and December Taylor and Jerry (Bonnie) Cochran, Jr.; children, Bryan Allen David Watts, Caleb Zane Eden Watts, and Abaddon Snow Ruin Sullins; brother, Jeremy Cochran (Sadie Plane); step-sisters, Marlena Darnell and Billie Suthers; grandparents, Larry and Yvonne Jones, great-grandparents, David and Joy Coate and Charles and Geraldine Taylor; uncles, Eddie Lynn, Mike Jones, Jonathan Jones, Daniel Drake, MIchael (Angie) Taylor and special "Uncle" Patrick Gosnell, Jason (Daphne) Cochran, Todd (Natasha) Cochran, and Aaron (Ashley) Boone; aunts, Loretta (Larry) Jeffries, Veronica (Kody) Shenberger, Tracy (Jeff) Peele, Ashley Cochran (Curtis Bridgeman), Elizabeth (Harold) Page, and Patricia (Bo) Taylor; special friend, Scott Fleming; and several nieces, nephews, great-aunts, great-uncles, and lots of cousins and friends.

A private Celebration of Life will be held with Pastor Joel Morton and Pastor Charles Taylor officiating.

Kramer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Denver, CO is handling the cremation and transportation.