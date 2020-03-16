CHURCH HILL - Ruth Ann Hood joined her loving Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Ruth Ann was born in Ashland, Kentucky on January 11, 1959. Though her days on earth may have been numbered, she used every day to help someone. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, co-worker, and friend.

Ruth Ann was a beacon of light in the community and she was always willing to help those in need. After dedicating her life to be a stay-at-home Mom, she began working at the West Stone Drive Arby’s in 1991. She used her position in the service industry as an opportunity to witness and share the Good News of Jesus Christ to anyone she came in contact with. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Church Hill since she joined in the mid-1980s. Whether it was early in the morning, in the kitchen, in the car, in the church choir, in special music groups or with her brother, sister and niece, singing was Ruth Ann’s passion.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her father, Edward (“Ted”) Franklin Dalton, her mother-in-law, Margaret Hood Miller, her loving fathers-in-law, Earl W. Hood, Sr. and Enoch (“E.L.”) Miller.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Dalton, her loving husband, Earl, with whom she shared 41 wonderful years, her sister Vicki, her brother Daniel, her three sons, Matthew and wife (Abby), Brian and wife (Kelly), and Stephen and Wife (Melissa), her niece Tiannah, her three grandchildren, Emily, Autumn and Dalton, and countless other friends and family members.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Church Hill. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 19 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Ruth Ann was passionate about helping others, especially children in need. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Body & Soul Ministries, P.O. Box 2339, Church Hill, TN 37642.

