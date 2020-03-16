Betty Brickey Johnson, 75, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home following an extended Illness.

She was born in Kingsport, TN. and a resident of Piney Flats, TN. for the past 56 years. Betty attended Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She was Valdictorian of the Graduating Class of 1963 Dunganon High School, Dunganon, VA. Betty was a retired employee of Kingsport Press, Quebecor World after 42 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Rhea Brickey and Ruth Lee Brickey.

Betty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Johnson, one daughter Robin Osborne Crowe (Robert), two sisters; Ina Rhea Miller (Johnny) and Billie Jean Flanary (Jimmy), Grandchildren; Daniel Osborne and girlfriend Rachel Kidd and Rachel Osborne, Aunt; Ann Cumbo, and Uncle; Raymond Lee, niece; Kristi Jeter, nephews; Daniel Galloway, Jeff Flanary, John Miller,Jr., Mickey Miller, Mark Galloway, David Hart, special friend Peggy Snavely and special caregiver C.J. Cato.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Osborne, Daniel Galloway, John Miller, Mickey Miller, Brady Miller and Rex Osborne. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Crowe, Johnny Miller and Jimmy Flanary.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel. A service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Paul Crowe officiating.

A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at East Tennessee Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society 2141 Idle Hour Rd. Kingsport, TN. 37660 Ph. #423-247-1671.

East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Betty Brickey Johnson.