DUFFIELD, VA/ ROBINETTE VALLEY COMMUNITY - Vandue James Gamble, 91, of Duffield/Robinette Valley Community went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 12PM to 2PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Glenn Lovell and Rev. George Lane officiating.

A military graveside service will follow the funeral service at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will conduct honors.

Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Gamble Family.