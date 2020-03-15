James Ernest Housewright
Today at 1:18 PM
KINGSPORT – James Ernest Housewright, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday, March 16, 2020 at Gunnings Cemetery with Pastor Larry Bledsoe officiating. Carolyn Bledsoe will provide the music. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Housewright family.