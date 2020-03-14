SURGOINSVILLE - Samuel “Tolby” McPheron, 88, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a short illness.

He was the son of the late Frank and Tamar McPheron.

Tolby served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a 50 year member of the Clay Lodge #386 and enjoyed attending the First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville. Tolby had a kind and generous spirit and delighted in helping others and spoiling his young nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of Surgoinsville High School, where he was a proud member of the championship basketball team in 1951. Tolby graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1956, and attained his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree while working in the dairy industry in Nashville and the Southeast.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Netherland (Ralph), Lorinna Linkous (Jean), and Margaret Allen (Jack); nieces, Carolyn Wiggs, and Janet Sandidge; nephew, David Linkous.

Survivors include his sister, Juree Bass; nieces, Patsy Norris (Lynn), Madelyn Mauk (Virgil), Sharon Tackett (Jimmy), and Rhonda Morales (Jamie); nephews, Bob Netherland (Mary), James Linkous, Mike Hammond, Raymond Linkous (Linda), Sam Linkous, Roger Allen (Tammy), Jerry Linkous (Kathy), Reagan Allen, and John Sandidge. He also leaves several great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; special neighbors, Ronnie and Novella Blair; and his breakfast buddies at Hardee’s and McDonald’s.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Jared Norris officiating. Music will be provided by Morissa Diamond.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Christians Bend Cemetery with Pastor Tecky Hicks officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15am to go in procession to the cemetery.

