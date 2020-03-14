KINGSPORT - Judy Scott Owens, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was born June 19, 1946, in Nickelsville, VA to the late Carl and Edith Scott.

Judy was a loving and caring wife, mother and “Momaw.” She enjoyed traveling, working in her flowers and cooking country meals.

Judy was a committed Christian and had been active in church work most of her life. She held fond memories of many Senior Adult activities at Holy Mountain Baptist Church.

Judy served many years as a volunteer for the Kingsport Diabetes Association and had been active in fundraising for the J.D.R.F.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, C.L. Scott; special cousin, Julia CaroleTurner.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of forty-nine years, Benny Owens; daughter, Crystal Steffey (Toby); grandsons, Mason Steffey and Owen Steffey.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, 2020, from 12:00-1:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Alford officiating.

The Graveside & Committal Service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Masonic Garden at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers, Michael Surgenor, Wayne Fish, Paul Henson, Kent Smith, Otis Bowen and Ivan Scott.

