KINGSPORT – James Ernest Housewright, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was a retired auto mechanic and was of the Baptist faith. Ernest loved everyone and everyone loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard and Edith Dykes Housewright.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patsy Horne Housewright; daughter, Patricia “Trish” Killen and husband Teddy; son, Jesse Housewright; grandson, Dalton Killen; sisters, Kay Cox and Mary Marshall; brother, Bill Housewright and wife Faye; several nieces and nephews; special sister-in-law, Mary Rogers.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday, March 16, 2020 at Gunnings Cemetery with Pastor Larry Bledsoe officiating. Carolyn Bledsoe will provide the music. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Housewright family.