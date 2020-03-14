Edna Doris Davis Arnold, 89, slipped off in the middle of the night to be with the Lord and her sweetheart on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Once Edna was in your life, she was in your life forever and those who know her know what an amazing gift that is. She was loved beyond measure and her presence on this earth will most definitely be missed by so many people she has left behind. Edna was a determined, hardworking soul who was extremely detail oriented, which showed in everything she did from crafts to how well kept her home was. She was an excellent country cook and baker (oh those meringue pies). She loved animals and babies and collected tea cups and baby dolls. She loved sitting in her sunroom drinking iced tea while she rocked working on a new craft project. She was a tenacious spirit and someone not to be reckoned with. Her wit and mind were sharp as a tack. She always said no to dessert, but would take a bite of her husband’s dessert. She loved having her back scratched. She was such a social butterfly and loved being around others.

Edna was born on June 1, 1930 and was the thirteenth child of Henry and Julia Ann Jackson. In 1946, she met the love of her life, a handsome sailor named Roy and on September 18, 1948 they were happily married. After marrying Roy she threw her energies into raising their 3 daughters, looking after her parents and taking care of their farm. She later worked at Roses Department Store until it closed. She was a long time member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and a devoted member of the choir for many years. She was a charter member of the Red Hat Society "Fluff 'n Feathers" Chapter. She loved canning and freezing her garden produce, tending to her flowers, doing crafts, crocheting, knitting, and quilting. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and whose greatest passion was helping her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life and beloved husband of 67yrs, Howard Leroy Arnold in 2015; Brothers: Lucian Issac Davis, Paul Robert Davis, Earl Haynes Davis, Henry Hubert Davis, Carl Leanodia Davis, Infant Davis, John Fred Davis, Guy Reeser Davis and William Byron Davis; Sister's: Julia Edith Davis, Mary Helen Davis Patton Leonard and Fannie Irene Davis Pratt.

She is survived by her 3 daughters: Patsy Lane (Edgar), Nancy Self (Jimmie), Linda Hendrickson (Doug). 7 grandchildren: Christopher Self, Michelle Stewart (Brian), Candace Ford (Jonathan), James Travis Oaks (Miranda), Doris West, Stephanie Fiore (Jeff), Megan Erwin (Josh). 8 great grandchildren: Austin West, Zachary Baragas, Kimberly Baragas, Hailey Baragas, James Stewart, Joseph Fiore, Samantha Fiore, Dominick Fiore, Skyler Erwin, Oliver Erwin and Allison Erwin. Several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.

A drop by viewing will be held in place of a service due to health concerns, on Monday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport. The graveside service will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3:50 p.m.

The family wishes to thank Preston Place for their care.

If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.