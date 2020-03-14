Arnold Jimmy Bowman

He was a U.S. Army Veteran wounded in the Korean War and a minister of the Lord, preaching the gospel around the area for many years.

He was employed at Norton Community Hospital for over 30 years and also served as Union President for several years. He was full of love and laughter to those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bowman; his parents; and several brothers and sisters.

He leaves behind three sons, Dale Bowman of Wise, Steve Bowman of Wise and Greg Bowman and wife Adina of Kingsport, TN; four grandchildren, Joshua Bowman of Wise, Lindsay Habedank and husband Joseph of Nashville, TN, Danielle Eldridge and husband Buck of Winston-Salem, NC and Taylor Bowman Clay and Chris Clay of Clintwood, VA; two great-grandchildren, Julianne and Chloe; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Jimmy Bowman will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Assembly of God, 798 W Main St. Wise, VA 24293 with Pastor Roger Barker, Pastor Earnest Duncan and Pastor Greg Bowman officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the church. Graveside committal services and burial with Military Rites will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday at the church to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.