KINGSPORT - Alasca Nicole Painter gained her angel wings today (March 12, 2020) while surrounded by her loving family. Alasca lived a remarkable life, filled with courage and joy. Although Alasca was not given the gift of sight, she lived life to the fullest. She knew people and places, delighting in family gatherings, Dollywood, Bristol Speedway in Lights, and watching UT sports. Until she was 22, Alasca traveled weekly by bus to Nashville to attend the Tennessee School for the Blind, from which she graduated in June 2014.

Alasca was feisty and full of adventure. She loved roller coasters, four-wheelers, music – especially Rocky Top- and swimming. Alasca had a zest for life. She brought joy and laughter to everyone she met.

She was beloved and cherished by her lifelong companion, her grandmother, Pam Painter, and her mother, Amber McClure Price. She has left an indelible impression of the importance of love, gratitude, and acceptance on those she has left behind: her grandparents, Gene and Betty Painter and Max and Teresa McClure; her two sisters, Chanley McClure Vengchiem (Jacob) and Carley McClure; her aunt, Tasha Harris (Kevin); her uncles, Jarrett Painter (Neeli) and Shannon Painter (April); her niece and nephew, Scarlett and Harrison Vengchiem; and a “host” of other relatives and friends.

Alasca will be welcomed in Heaven by her father, Michael McClure and her great grandparents, Bill and Kathleen Painter and C.A. and Jean White.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Ballad Hospice House (280 Steeles Rd. Bristol, TN 37620).

Online condolences may be made to the Painter family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Painter family.