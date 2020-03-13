KINGSPORT - Shirley Ann McMurray Wright, 82 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Wexford House following a long illness.

She had been a resident of Kingsport for most of her life. Shirley enjoyed working in her flowers. She attended Orebank FWB Church as long as her health permitted. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wright; her parents, Lloyd and Stella Sims McMurray; brother, William “Buster” McMurray.

Shirley is survived by her son, Douglas Wright and wife Pam; grandchildren, Shawn Wright and wife Shawnah and Benjamin Robinson and wife Christy; great-grandchildren, Haley and Emma Robinson, Easton and Evie Wright; sisters, Barbara Hughes and Peggy McMurray; sisters-in-law, Kate Gilliam and Virginia Wright; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Pete and Doris LaForce.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Will Shewey and Pastor Lew Kaiser officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday at Mtn Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be Shawn Wright, Benjamin Robinson, Jacob McMurray, Clairion Peters, Roger Quillen and Mahmoud Yaqout.

The family would like to thank Wexford House for their loving care and support during her stay.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Shirley’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at 2020 Meadowview Parkway #100 Kingsport, TN 37660 or to a charity of one’s choice.

