KINGSPORT - Patsy “Pat” Scott, 82, of Kingsport, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Indian Path Medical Center, after an extended illness surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm. on Friday May 13, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, or anytime at the home of her sister, Gay Smalling. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. James Hulse officiating.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

