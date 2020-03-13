KINGSPORT - Deborah Kitzmiller Stirsman, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after an extended illness.

She was born on May 31, 1954 in Kingsport to the late Jimmie Lee Kitzmiller and Blanche Marie Davis.

She was strong, compassionate, courageous, giving, selfless, and never met a stranger. She loved to help others and would tell everyone she came into contact with about Jesus. She battled health issues most of her life, but she never lost her faith in God. Deborah left an impression on all she came into contact with. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and abilities to make people laugh. She was the matriarch of her family and the glue that held everyone together.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Allen Stirsman; children, Melanie Spears and husband Danny, Lorrie Rainwater and husband Brad, Charlie Stirsman, and Rebecca Wiggins; grandchildren, Megan Salyer and husband Colton, Matt Mowdy, Austin Finch, Todd Rainwater, Dalton Spears, Madison Mowdy, Corby Stirsman, Logan Stirsman, and Natalie Weiss; great-grandchildren, Thea Walcott and Oliver Walcott; siblings, Sandy Evans and husband Scott, Randy Kitzmiller, Darlene Renfro, and Robin Kitzmiller; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of Deborah’s life will follow at 7:00pm with Brother Phil Kestner officiating.

Deborah will be laid to rest on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life III.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made to the Stirsman family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.