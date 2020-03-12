Mary Joan “Jody” Beck Powell
•
Today at 11:46 AM
Mary Joan “Jody” Beck Powell passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, in Oak Ridge, TN.
Receiving of friends will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Memorial Chapel, Kingsport, from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. A Service of Committal will follow at 2:45p.m in the Oak Hill IV Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Scholarship Fund, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660; Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), P.O. Box 5953, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-5953; or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The care of Jody Powell and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.