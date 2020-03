James D. Sapp passed away suddenly on March 9, 2020. He was 54 years old.

The family will receive visitors at Anna Edwards or Mary Sapp’s on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on Saturday, March 14th from 1:00pm to 2:00pm and a service at 2:00pm.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Sapp family.