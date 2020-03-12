Faye B. Williams

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, TN. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM with Dr. Allen Davis officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686.

Further information may be seen and condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com.