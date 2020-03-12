Charles Edward Watkins, known to family and friends as “Jab”, was born May 7, 1951 to the late Converse and Grace Watkins in Johnson City, TN.

Charles transitioned into his eternal home on March 8, 2020 at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

After graduating from Science Hill High School, Charles served in the US Air Force for several years and received an honorable discharge in 1974.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Stella Lowery and brother B.C. Camp. He leaves to mourn his passing daughters LaKissha (Odarius) Williams and Brittany Burum; sisters Elizabeth (Mike) Crawford, Hattie (William) Cole, Patsy (Charles) Houston, Bennie Mae (John) Brice; brothers Converse (Carrel) Watkins, James Watkins; grandchildren Za’Rian, Nyima and Malakai Williams, Briyah Burum; special friend Paul Rutledge, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30am Monday March 16, 2020 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 11:30am at the Chapel prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.

The Watkins family is being served by Birchette Mortuary, Inc.