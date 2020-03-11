Joseph Maldon (J.M.) Barrett, also known affectionately as “Wimp” or “Wimpy”, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Walkers Fork Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Copas, David Clawson, Joe Barrett, Jojo Fink, Jacey Barrett, and Riley Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Hall, Mason Hall, Daniel Barrett, and Caden Barrett.

