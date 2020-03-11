COEBURN, VA - Andrea Denise Baker-Smith, entered into eternal life on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bristol. She had been courageously fighting cancer since July 2019.

Andrea was born in Norton, Virginia to the late Douglas H. Baker and Evelyn Petrey Baker. She was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Sheila Baker Riner. She attended school in Wise through 8th grade and graduated from Clintwood High School in 1974.

Andrea was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of Wise Trinity United Methodist Church. Andrea found solace in the outdoors; she loved fishing, flowers, and her animals. She also loved music, reading, and sending cards. She worked for the last 13 years for HealthSmart in Abingdon, Virginia. She was also employed over the years at hospitals in Wise, Norton, and Big Stone Gap.

Left to cherish her precious memory are her loving husband, David Smith; her sister, Rosemary Baker Jessee and husband Danny; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; aunts, cousins and friends.

The family wishes to express thanks to the Cancer Center in Norton and the Hospice House in Bristol for their loving care of Andrea during her illness.

A Celebration of Life service for Andrea Denise Baker-Smith will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 110 W Main St Wise, VA, 24293. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the church. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Southwest Virginia Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund - 671 HWY 58 East, Norton, VA 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

