Mary Hickman

She enjoyed working puzzles and deeply appreciated nature and being outside daily. When she was well, she fed the birds, chipmunks, squirrels, and watched the deer graze on the hillside behind her home. Her love was simple, quiet, yet steadfast in her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, neighbors, and the Lord. She took much comfort in the scriptures with Psalms 121 being a favorite passage.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Drew Hickman; daughter Tammy Diane Hickman; granddaughter, Cayla Hickman; parents, Steve and Matilda Anderson; sister, Martha Hickman; half sister, Goldie Williams, Ruby Jenkins, Lessie Williams and Alma Anderson; brothers, Lester Hoover, and Otis Anderson.

She is survived by her children; Betsy Hickman of the home; Karen and husband John Wayne Housewright of Church Hill; Andrew (Jerry) Hickman and wife Pam of Blountville, TN; grandchildren, Branden Housewright and wife, Betty, Cody Housewright, both of Church Hill; Caleb and wife Bobbi Hickman of New Symrna, FL; Ashton and Olivia Hickman of Blountville, TN; great grandchildren, Lacie, Abigail, and Bethaney of New Symrna, FL; and sister Opal Hickman of Rogersville, TN.

Services will be conducted by her grandson Caleb Hickman and brother-in-law Arry Hickman. Singing to be by her daughter Betsy; grandchildren, Caleb and Ashton; eldest grandchild, Lacie; and also a recording of herself with her two sisters Martha and Opal, recorded many years ago. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The Funeral Ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Caleb Hickman, Bro. Arry Hickman, and Bro. Johnny Seymore officiating. The Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 pm at Bethel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.