Virginia Adams, 95, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, after an extended illness.

Virginia was born in Highland Park, Michigan and later moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she met the love of her life. They were married on April 1, 1950 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and moved to Kingsport, Tennessee in 1951.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Beatrice Lee; one sister, Betty Spaulding; and two sons, James Tanner and Richard Adams.

She is survived by her husband of seventy years, Wesley “Dub” Adams; four daughters, Janet Simpson, Betty Tyson, Noraine Forbes and her husband, Andy, and Linda Sturtz and her husband, Tony; one son, Ron Adams; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fordtown Baptist Church 444 Old Fordtown Rd. Kingsport, TN. 37663

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Moore and Pastor Keith Smith.

Burial services will immediately follow at East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Pkwy, Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660; 423-928-4080; or at alz.org.