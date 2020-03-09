James D. Patterson

CHAPEL HILL, NC - James Dennis Patterson of Chapel Hill, NC formerly of Tryon, NC died March 6, 2020 after a long and valiant fight with many heart related issues.

He was born June 16, 1947 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Jim devoted 44 years of his life to public education as a School Administrator in Polk County Schools and Cherokee County Schools in SC. He served an additional 4 years on the Polk County School Board. He also served on the Polk County Parks and Recreation Board, Harmon Field Commission Board, State Employees Credit Union Board and the Fairway Oaks Board of Directors in North Myrtle Beach.

He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and held a master’s degree in teaching from Converse College.

Jim truly enjoyed life. He was known for his fun-loving nature which he shared freely with all those around him. Jim enjoyed travel, fishing, flying radio-controlled airplanes and especially shagging, where he and Vicki had much fun and found many great friendships. He will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents June Rose Patterson, James F. Patterson and his brother Herb.

He is survived by wife, Vicki Patterson, daughter Holly Boozer (John) and granddaughter Skye of Columbia, SC. Stepson Michael Vollmer (Lauren) and step grandsons Eamon and Julian also of Chapel Hill, NC. He is also survived by brother Steve (Maxine) of Denver, Colorado, a nephew Mike of Kingsport, Tennessee and former wife Nancy Patterson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon, NC with Dr. Chris Osborn officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com

McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, North Carolina