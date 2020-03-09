Hazel M. Wood

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Hazel Maureen Wood, 95, entered into her heavenly father’s arms on Friday, March. 7, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Hazel loved watching soap operas, and working around her house. She was a lifelong Christian, she was a member of Mt. Herman Presbyterian church, she enjoyed her family and grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Beuford Wood, her parents; Champ Hamblen, and Hattie (Godsey) Hamblen.

She is survived by her son; Roy Wood, her three grandchildren; Langston Wood, Candace Harris, and Raenell Boykin, cousins, Shirley Carson, and Roy Carson, special friends; Alberta Mitchell and Randolph “Ed” Hutchinson, her hairdresser Kay Webb along with her loving church family.

The family will receive friends, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home’s chapel with pastor Sandra Jones, and pastor Anthony Barnette officiating. Special music will be provided by Rita Hinkley. A graveside service will be held following in Oak-view cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

