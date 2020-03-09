ROGERSVILLE - Betty Blue Hagood Richardson, 91, of Rogersville, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, after an extended illness.

The family will receive friends beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Rogersville First Baptist Church, with the celebration of life service to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.

Interment in Highland Cemetery will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hawkins County (Dolly Parton) Imagination Library Foundation, P.O. Box 512, Rogersville, TN 37857; and Of One Accord Ministry, commonly known as “Shepherd’s Center”, of 306 East Main Street, Rogersville.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, is honored to serve the Richardson family.