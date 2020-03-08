The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Earl Hulse officiating. Sounds of Victory and Robert Jarrett, Louisville, KY will provide the music.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Gortney family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Earcle Randell Gortney.