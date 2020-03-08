KINGSPORT - Mary Ann Leonard, age 88, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, Tenn., due to complications from a surgery.

She was born on June 23, 1931 in Galax, Va., a daughter of the late Waldo Henderson and Mary Faye Price. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Hunter Price.

Mary Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a longtime resident of Kingsport. She loved gardening and enjoyed watching her flowers bloom. While in the hospital, Mary Ann stated that she wanted to watch her peonies bloom one last time. Mary Ann enjoyed her pets over the years and watching wildlife pass through her yard. She was avid reader and was always interested in politics. Mary Ann cherished spending time with her grandkids, and always enjoyed watching their sporting and other life events.

She is survived by her son, Leroy Leonard and wife Amy; grandchildren, Taylor and Adam Leonard; sisters, Sarah Price, and Charlotte Frye and husband Dennis East; sister-in-law, Lucy Price; nieces and nephews, Robin, Scott, and Paige; and ex-husband, David Leonard.

