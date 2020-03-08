GATE CITY, VA - Bobbie Brice Fuller, 86, of Gate City, VA went Home to be with the Lord Friday morning, March 6, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, Kingsport, TN following a brief illness.

In accordance with her wishes, no formal funeral services will be held.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Lawson Confederate Cemetery in the Snowflake community of Scott County, VA with Rev. George Winegar officiating.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Fuller family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

