EWING, VA - Zelma Augusta Ray Robinson, age 97 passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the home of her daughter's in Bristol, VA.

She was born Harrogate, TN the daughter of the late Jim and Axie Ray. Zelma was raised in the Forge Ridge Community in Claiborne County. The family owned and operated a country store for many years. She was in the first graduating class from Forge Ridge High School and attended LMU receiving her teaching certificate. She lived in Lee County for over 75 years. She taught in two and three room schools. Zelma was a member and Sunday School teacher at Ingels Chapel United Methodist Church. Her favorite pastime was crocheting, embroidering, reading, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Morrison (Copper) Robinson and son Gary Robinson. Granddaughters, Letisha Robinson and Elizabeth Steele. Brother Sisle Ray and sister Nida Ray Lambert.

Survivors include; her daughter Sherry Steele and husband Wayne. Grandchildren; Angela Rouse and husband Charlie, Clint Steele and wife Jessica, Gary Robinson Jr. and wife Aly. Great grandchildren; Kaci Spence and wife Sarah, Dustin Spence, Mack Robinson, Mason Robinson and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 until 8:00 pm at Ingles Chapel United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Tim Robinson officiating. Special music will be provided by Joyce Williams. Interment will follow in the Burchett Cemetery on Indian Creek Road in Harrogate, TN. In lieu of flowers, family ask memorials be made to the Ingles Chapel United Methodist Church, 580 Dean Road, Rose Hill, 24281. Pallbearers will be Clint Steele, Gary Robinson, Charlie Rouse, Mike Day, and Ricky Williams.

To view obituary and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.