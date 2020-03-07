KINGSPORT - Patsy Marlowe, 80, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday March 6, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Patsy was a certified professional secretary having worked for several businesses in Kingsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Marlowe, and her sister, Nadine Wright.

Survivors include two nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev Adam Love officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.