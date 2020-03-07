GATE CITY, VA - Bobbie Brice Fuller, 86, of Gate City, VA went Home to be with the Lord Friday morning, March 6, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, Kingsport, TN following a brief illness.

She was a native of Hawkins County, TN but had spent many years of her life in Scott County, VA.

She was employed by Holston Valley Medical Center for 33 years. Bobbie was a loving wife, mother, sister, and a faithful Christian attending Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church when her health permitted.

She had a love for animals and beautiful flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram Patton Fuller, Sr. on February 3, 2017, her parents, Thomas H. and Constance Greer Brice; seven sisters and one brother.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Connie Wardrup and husband, Jay of Virginia Beach, VA, her son, Pat Fuller, Jr. and wife, Julie of Gate City, VA, sisters, Sue Brice and Jewell Williams, and brother, Ted Brice and wife, Joyce, all of Surgoinsville, TN, several nieces and nephews, special caregiver, Joy Henderson, and special friend, Ruth Henry. She is also survived by her beloved cat Charlie and grand-dog Piper.

In accordance with her wishes, no formal funeral services will be held.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Lawson Confederate Cemetery in the Snowflake community of Scott County, VA with Rev. George Winegar officiating.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.

