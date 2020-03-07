Ashley Guice, 51, musician and champion of children, the needy, and dogs and cats, passed away peacefully at her home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Saturday, February 29, after a short, but valiant fight with metastatic breast cancer. She saw herself as a dragon slayer and defender of the defenseless who spoke for those who could not speak for themselves. She was fiercely loyal to those she loved.

Ashley was raised in Henderson County, North Carolina. She played the violin from age 10 and participated in many activities at the Brevard Music Center. She studied violin at Eastern Carolina University, Florida State University, the University of South Carolina, and Converse College, where she earned her B.A. in Violin Performance in 2010. An injury to her hand impeded her violin playing for a time during her college years, but she fought back and eventually was able to play again professionally.

Ashley’s career in music spanned thirty years. For more than a decade, she taught violin privately in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. She taught orchestra in McDowell and Polk County North Carolina Public Schools.

After graduating from Converse, Ashley moved from Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Kingsport, Tennessee, in 2011 to direct the John Sevier Middle School Orchestra. She transferred to Andrew Jackson Elementary in Kingsport to teach general music to young children and then moved to Johnson City in 2015. She was an interim music teacher in Elizabethton City Schools, and most recently she taught general music and was choral director at Church Hill Middle School (CHMS) in Hawkins County.

Playing violin professionally was an imperative for Ashley, and she played in many orchestras throughout the Southeast. She was a violinist and music librarian for the Asheville Symphony, and she also played with the Hendersonville Symphony, the Symphony of the Mountains (Kingsport), the Greenville (SC) Symphony, the Spartanburg Philharmonic, the Greater Anderson (SC) Music and Arts Consortium, and the Knoxville Symphony.

In addition to her violin playing, Ashley was a professionally trained singer with both solo and group experience. She was a soloist at Brevard Music Center, with the Hendersonville Symphony, the Johnson City Symphony’s Pops Concert and the Asheville Symphony Orchestra’s Gala.

Teaching middle school was Ashley’s forte. She was able to combine just the right amount of discipline with love to reach middle schoolers, and she thought they were lots of fun. Ashley was passionate about the value of the arts in education, believing they provide avenues to develop mastery for students who have not excelled in other areas. She committed herself not only to teaching music, but to focusing on the whole student, addressing their physical and emotional needs, while also teaching them life skills and values along the way. Over the years, many of her students developed a strong bond with Ashley and remained in close contact.

Ashley never forgot her western North Carolina roots, and she was able to identify easily with her students. She collaborated with CHMS Principal Scott Jones to promote the Identity Exchange, a Seattle-based program founded by Jamie Winship aimed at knowing oneself as a person.

In 2016, Ashley became a real estate agent with Century 21 Legacy. She bought her first house in Johnson City the year before, and she decided thereafter that she would enjoy helping others to navigate the process. She committed to donating a portion of each sale to assist with spaying/neutering of dogs and cats.

Ashley’s parents, William Guice and Genevieve “June” Guice passed away many years ago. She is survived by a brother, David Guice, and sisters Becky Huntley, Ginger Freeman, and

Melanie Sterling, as well as their children and grandchildren. She also is survived by a band of broken-hearted close friends who cared for her, students and colleagues who loved her, and her beloved dogs Magnolia Louise and McCurry Ignatius.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Rd., Kingsport TN 37663. Memorials can be sent directly to: School Lunch Program, CHMS Cafeteria, 211 Oak Street, Church Hill TN 37642 or to the Humane Society of Washington County, 2101 W. Walnut Street, Johnson City TN 37604.