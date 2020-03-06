Suella Margaret Rhoton Bledsoe, age 82, a loving daughter, sister, mother and friend, passed into her heavenly home on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, surrounding by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ewing Bledsoe; her parents, James Howard Rhoton and Bonnie Mary Vanzant Rhoton; sister, Ruth Faye Rhoton; and brother, David Young Rhoton.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, Noah Bledsoe and his wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Jamie Holtzclaw, Ashley George and Stephen George; sisters, Ruby Mae Robinette, Madge Lou Gilliam and husband, Roland; Nell Rhoton, and Diane Pittman; brothers, Jack Rhoton and wife, Martha; Jay Rhoton and wife, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Ralph Bledsoe, and sister-in-law, Allie Bledsoe.

She loved her family and friends very much. Her granddaughter, Jamie, and her great grandchildren, Levi and Summer gave her tremendous joy and she took extreme pleasure in being actively engaged in their lives.

Suella was actively involved in her church, Blessed Hope Baptist, where she volunteered in various ways, taught children’s church, and was known as a prayer warrior. She lived her life quietly but with impact on those who came into her life. She will be remembered as a women of great strength and kindness. We take solace in knowing that Suella is now in heaven. She will be sorely missed. Her memory will live on in our hearts forever.

The family would like to thank her sister, Nell, for her devotion and the litany of support she provided as a caregiver to Suella during her illness, as well as Dr. Paul Kramer, Oncologist, and the nurses and staff who attended to Suella at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.

Funeral services to immediately follow in the Fireside Room. Pastor Travis Pierson will officiate. Tim and Karen Miller will provide music.

Burial services will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 334 Holden Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663 and/or the America Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

