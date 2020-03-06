BLOUNTVILLE - Linda “Lindy” Hobbs Robinson, 71, of Blountville, died Thursday morning March 5, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born in Sullivan County, where she resided all of her life, Linda graduated from Blountville High School and retired from Tennessee Eastman Company where she worked for over 40 years. She liked flowers and loved her cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Mary S. Hobbs; 2 sisters, Elsie Hobbs and Velma Hobbs; 2 brothers, Ernie and Danny Hobbs; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Linda is survived by her sister, Marie Hobbs of Blountville; brother, George Hobbs of Warner Robbins, GA; nephew, Charles Hobbs; 2 nieces, Christine Yankee and Rebecca Hobbs; several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and her feline companion of 15 years, “Pepper”.

The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Gunnings Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Jennings, Jerry Jennings, Donald Clayman and Andrew Matosky.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Linda “Lindy” Hobbs Robinson.