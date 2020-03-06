ROGERSVILLE - Lauriann Cash Geiger, age 65 of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health.

Visitation hours will be 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 4:00 P.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.

