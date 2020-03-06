KINGSPORT - James Nelson, 71, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born March 12, 1948, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Sherman and Carrie Nelson.

James was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother whose greatest joy in life was spending quality time with his family. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard.

James retired from the U.S.P.S. as a mail carrier following thirty-two years of service.

Mr. Nelson was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam War where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

James was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ilene McClintock, Ruby Morelock and Fran Morelock; brothers, Bobby Joe Nelson and Earl Ronnie Nelson; son-in-law, Greg Fansler.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty years, Rosa Nelson; children, Linda Fansler, Jeff Nelson (Julie), Angelia Nelson and Janet Santin (Cody); grandchildren, Amber Fansler, Ashley Winegar, Brittany Osborne and Amanda Whitaker; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Fansler, Braxton Fansler, Kaeden Whitaker, Natalee Osborne and Adeline Osborne; sister, Unavee Jackson; brother, Brady Nelson; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel. The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Ronnie Bledsoe officiating.

A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm in Section A at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs in the ICU, CCU, Wilcox Hall II and Wilcox Hall III for their compassionate care of James.

