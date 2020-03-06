CHURCH HILL - James Burdell Davis, 91, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Johnny Brown officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7 at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Community Chest.

