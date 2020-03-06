KINGSPORT - Fred Allen Pierson, Jr. 63 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was retired lineman. Fred will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Pierson; mother, Erma Pierson.

Fred is survived by his father, Fred Pierson, Sr. and his step-mother, Maria Pierson; brothers, Mark Pierson and Michael Pierson.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 4 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Denny Hass officiating. Music will be provided by Working Toward the Promise.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

