KINGSPORT - Charlie Haskue “Fiat” McMillian Jr. 84, of Kingsport went to be with the lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Charlie was a devoted member of Gospel Fellowship Pentecostal Church. He was in the rental business for over 60 years and worked construction throughout his life. Charlie was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie McMillian Sr. and Matilda McMillian; granddaughter, Kylie Grace; sister, Phyllis Cole; brother, Bill McMillian.

Survivors include his sons, Randall McMillian and wife Michelle and Phillip McMillian; daughter, Sharon Swanner and husband Pete; grandchildren, Kelsey McMillian, Megan McMillian, Leanne Benton, Jessie Hickman, Tanya Collins and husband Greg; 6 great-grandchildren; along with a host of friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Melvin Farmer, Rev. Gary Calhoun, and Asst. Pastor Micah Bissette officiating. Music will be provided by the True Faith Quartet and Bernice Farmer.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15pm.

