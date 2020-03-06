Charles Day

Charles was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a son of the late William Day and Amanda Pierson Day. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Day; a son, David Day; a grandson, Christopher Lambert; six brothers, Kermit Gale Day, Claude Day, Clifford Day, William Clyde Day, James Ralph Day, Fred Carlton Day, and Paul; three sisters, Genevieve Evelyn Presley, Mary Ruth King and Gaynell Losh.

He is survived by two daughters, Valerie Lambert, and Melanie Fulks and her husband Robbie all of Norton, Va.; a son, Brian Day of Post Falls, Idaho; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Novella Day Stiltner of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Tony Nunley officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.