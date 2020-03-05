EAST STONE GAP, VA - Mildred Skeen Thomas Slagle passed away on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center, Norton, VA at the age of 101 years old.

She was a graduate of East Stone Gap High School, a member of the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church and was employed by Old Dominion Power Company for more than 38 years.

Mildred was preceded in death by her first husband Carl Vernon Thomas; her second husband J.B. Slagle; her parents, Judge P. Skeen and Birdie Dorton Skeen; sister Carrie Orr, and several nieces and nephews.

Surviving are her son, Carl Ray Thomas; her grandchildren, Tim Thomas, Daphne Thomas Fitzpatrick and Chad Thomas, and three great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12pm-2pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2pm with Rev. Brad Stapleton and Rev. Norman Clark officiating.

Burial will follow in the Skeen Family Cemetery, Big Stone Gap.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

