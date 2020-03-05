Marcy W. Hagen

Ms. Hagen was born on January 22, 1948 in West Lafayette, IN to George W. Woodall and Margie Barker Woodall. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and survived by her two brothers, George W. Woodall, Jr. and Michael Woodall. She is also survived by her daughter, Dr. Maggie H. Gainey and son-in-law, Dr. J. Spencer Gainey and their three sons, Daniel, TJ, and Eli, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Hagen was a faithful Christian serving both the Presbyterian Church USA and United Methodist Churches over the course of her lifetime. Most recently, she was a member of Tryon Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. Previously, she was ordained as an elder in the PCUSA and was sought after as a soloist in both church and community. Before living in Tryon, NC, she lived in Kingsport, TN where she was an active member of First Broad Street UMC as a member of the choir and as a soloist. She was a member of the Symphony Chorus in Richmond, VA, Anderson, SC, Tryon, NC, and was both a member and past president of Kingsport Symphony Chorus. She completed two years of undergraduate education at Longwood College and completed her B.S. in Education at East Tennessee State University after which she taught Special Education in Hawkins County Schools for 15 years before retiring. Marcy loved music and family, both of which we plan to celebrate at her memorial service.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at First Broad Street UMC in Kingsport, TN officiated by Dr. Randy Frye.

