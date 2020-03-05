GRAY - Laura Elaine Spears, 53, passed away at her home in Gray, Tennessee, with her loved ones by her side on Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020.

Laura was born on February 16, 1967, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to her father, Harold VanHuss, and her mother, the late Norma Sue Fritz VanHuss.

Laura was a native of Gray, Tennessee, and she lived there all her life. She was a Baptist and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Gray, Tennessee.

In addition to her father those left to cherish Laura’s memory are her loving husband Randy Spears; four daughters, Patricia Byrd, Cameron VanHuss, Stephanie VanHuss, and Ashley Harrell & husband Aaron; two sons, David Tucker and Davey Spears and wife Anabelle; five grandchildren, Kaylyn, Nicole, Anneliese, Alaina, and Khloe.

The Receiving of Friends and Family is scheduled at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. A Memorial Service to honor Laura’s life will follow the Receiving service and will begin at 3:00 PM, officiating the service will be David Spears.

Condolences may be sent to Laura’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com

