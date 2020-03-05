CHURCH HILL - Joseph T. “Joe” Mullins, Jr. 85, of Church Hill went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after months of battling cancer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Joe’s residence from 6 pm until 8 pm. The family will also receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.

Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team and the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Family will serve as pallbearers.

