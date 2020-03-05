KINGSPORT - Gladys Marie Stewart, 101, of Kingsport entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee and spent most of her adult life in Chandler, Oklahoma before returning to Kingsport in 2012. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Olan Stewart; son, Thomas Stewart; parents, David and Cora Rutledge; brothers, Thomas Rutledge, James Carter, and Alfred Carter; sisters, Stella Campbell and Ida Rogers.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Jim Stewart, Elizabeth Stewart, Ian Stewart, and Caleb Stewart; one great-grandchild; along with several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A private graveside service will be conducted in Chandler, Oklahoma.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Wexford House and the nurses on W3 at Holston Valley Medical Center for their loving care.

