Elizabeth Ann McKinley, known by most people as Ann, 66, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Indian Path Community Hospital.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10:00-10:45 am in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 am in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Randy McMillion will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Andrew Memorial Chapel Community Church, 5012 Andrew Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

