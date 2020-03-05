BLOUNTVILLE - Earnest Brian Steffey, 53, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the morning hours of Wednesday (March 4, 2020).

Brian was born on September 27, 1966 in Kingsport, TN to Earnest Lee & Janice Sue (Hicks) Steffey.

Brian was a dedicated employee of Eastman Chemical Company for over 34 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, music, and spending time with his family and friends. Brian was a member of Lighthouse Bible Church where he served as Trustee and a musician. Brian will be known for always putting the needs of others before his own. Brian was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Earnest & Janice Steffey; two sons, Justin and Dakota Steffey; two daughters, Savannah and Cheyenne Steffey; two brothers, Sam Steffey & wife Crystal and Scott Steffey & wife April; sister, Susan Steffey Smith & husband Eddie; granddaughter, Rhegan Steffey; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday (March 7, 2020) from 6 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Brian’s life will be held on Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Lighthouse Bible Church (371 Pleasant Hill Rd. Blountville, TN 37617) at 11 a.m. with Pastor Earnest Lee Steffey and Pastor Eddie Smith officiating. Brian will be laid to rest following the Celebration of Life Service in the Garden of Memories at East Lawn Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Steffey, Dakota Steffey, Sam Steffey, Scott Steffey, A.J. Steffey, Matthew Steffey, Caleb Steffey, Josh Smith, and Jordan Smith.

Online condolences may be made to the Steffey family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Steffey family.